Palanga gears up to host Global Lithuanian sports games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. As many as 3,000 Lithuanians from around the world will gather in Palanga on July 3 for the XII World Lithuanian Sports Games, Trend reports.

The event, often dubbed the “Olympics for Lithuanians Abroad,” aims to strengthen civic identity, celebrate national heritage, and unite Lithuanian communities around the world through sport.

The Games will officially open on Thursday with a day full of activity, beginning with a scientific conference at the historic Palanga Kurhaus titled “The Role of Sports in Lithuania’s Global Image, National Unity, and Civic Engagement.”

The official opening ceremony will begin at 4 p.m. with a special Mass at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Palanga. A festive parade of athletes will follow, accompanied by an orchestra along Vytautas Street, culminating at Palanga Stadium. There, participants will be greeted by President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda, Speaker of the Seimas Saulius Skvernelis, and Minister of Education, Science and Sport Raminta Popovienė.

The opening will feature performances by singer Gabrielė Vilkickytė and the renowned "Ąžuoliukas" boys’ choir.

Starting that morning, competitions will kick off across 24 sports disciplines, held throughout the city, from stadiums and school gyms to the beach by the iconic Palanga pier. The event will also include unique competitions such as Viking boat races in Šventoji and a special “Run and Swim” event, ending dramatically at the stadium during the opening celebration.

Throughout the Games, Palanga will offer a rich cultural program. On July 4 at 8 p.m., an Ethnic Evening will be held near the rose garden in Birutė Park, followed by a lively Pop Music Night on July 5 in Jūratė and Kastytis Square. Daytime activities there will include open workouts, performances, talks, and public discussions.

From July 3–5, a dedicated Pavilion Village will be set up at the intersection of Meilės Alley and Basanavičius Street, featuring showcases from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Economy and Innovation, the “Travel Lithuania” agency, the Employment Service, and the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

On July 6, Statehood Day, the closing day of the Games will include the Global Lithuanian Sports Forum, also held at Palanga Kurhaus, exploring themes of citizenship and Lithuanian identity.

The Games will conclude with a grand closing celebration, broadcast live by TV3 starting at 7:30 p.m. A live “telebridge” will link the main stage in Jūratė and Kastytis Square to a parade stretching toward the pier. The musical program will feature performances by Monika Liu, Giedrė Kilčiauskienė, and Rokas Yan.

At exactly 9 p.m., Lithuanians worldwide will join in singing the national anthem, Tautiška giesmė, from the Palanga pier, connecting hearts across oceans.