Kazakhstan’s Tokayev appoints new minister of transport

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 30. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed a new Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

"By Presidential Decree, Nurlan Sauranbayev has been appointed Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement says.

Nurlan Sauranbayev served as Akim (mayor) of the city of Shymkent from 2017 through 2018. He served as head of the Department of State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work of the Presidential Administration from 2019 through 2021.



In April 2021, he was appointed Chairman of the Management Board of JSC "National Company 'Kazakhstan Railways'," where he had been working until now.

Previously, the former Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, was dismissed from his position on June 8. Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reprimanded him.