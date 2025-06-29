Tajikistan's coal production sees growth in January-May 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Coal production in Tajikistan increased in early 2025, highlighting steady growth in the energy sector. While hard coal output rose, brown coal production declined slightly. Despite the mixed performance in coal types, overall extraction activity supported the country’s broader industrial development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy