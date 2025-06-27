EDB hits $16.5B in investments, doubles sustainability targets

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 27. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov chaired a meeting of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) Council, where the bank’s 2024 performance and current activities were reviewed, Trend reports.

EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov reported that the bank’s total investment portfolio reached $16.5 billion in 2024, with $2.4 billion invested during the year—an increase of nearly $700 million from 2023. Notably, over 30% of projects contributed to the Sustainable Development Goals, double the target set in the Bank’s 2022–2026 strategy. The bank also saw a 76% rise in its technical assistance portfolio, reaching a historic high.

Kazakhstan remains a key focus, with 116 projects totaling $7.2 billion, including 43 ongoing initiatives worth $2.9 billion. Investment growth was also recorded in Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. Overall, the EDB's cumulative portfolio now includes 305 projects.

For the first half of 2025, the bank met its annual investment plan, with new project signings nearing $2.1 billion. Projects in the final stages of preparation are expected to exceed $4 billion.

The meeting also marked a key milestone: the Republic of Uzbekistan officially joined the EDB. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, expressed strong interest in expanding cooperation with the bank.

At the conclusion of the meeting, several organizational and financial decisions were approved. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov was elected Chairman of the EDB Council, with Kazakhstan’s Finance Minister Madi Takiyev appointed as Deputy Chairman.