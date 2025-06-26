Azerbaijani diaspora activist's music pieces performed in Berlin (PHOTO)

Photo: State Committee for Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26. Music pieces by Azerbaijani composer Khadija Zeynalova, working in Detmold, Germany, were performed at the international project "Komponistinnen Piano Marathon" held in Berlin, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The project, implemented at the initiative of pianist Fidan Aghayeva-Edler, living in Germany, included works by more than 250 female composers. Along with representatives of the world composition school, the program also presented works by Azerbaijani composers - Firangiz Alizade, Khadija Zeynalova and Rahila Hasanova.

At the event, Zeynalova's works "Fantasy" for solo piano and "Winter Gesänge" for soprano and piano were performed by pianist Fidan Agayeva-Edler, soprano Nina Guo and pianist Mareike Hein.

To note, Zeynalova, a graduate of the Baku Academy of Music, has been living in Germany since 2005. Her compositions "In memoriam Kara Karayev", "In memoriam Ludwig van Beethoven", the five-part "Karabakh Suite", "Karabakh Longing", "Land of Fire" and other works have been met with interest in various countries of the world. The composer was awarded the Medal of Azerbaijan "For Services in Diaspora Activities".