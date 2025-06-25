Eni's Plenitude, Modine to build new solar plant in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, and Modine, a global provider of thermal management solutions, have signed an agreement for the construction of a new solar power plant in Pocenia, located in the Italian province of Udine, Trend reports.

The new plant will have an installed capacity of 1.585 MWp and is expected to generate approximately 1.8 GWh of electricity annually. The electricity produced will support an innovative thermal and cooling energy system at Modine’s facilities.

As part of the project, high-efficiency, next-generation heat pumps and condensing boilers will also be installed. These systems will have a total capacity of 5 MW and 4.6 MW, respectively. The project is being implemented under a 10-year Energy Performance Contract (EPC), allowing Modine to benefit from renewable energy at a fixed cost and without upfront capital investment.

This initiative adds to two photovoltaic systems that Plenitude has already completed at Modine’s sites in Pocenia and San Vito al Tagliamento (Pordenone), with capacities of 2.5 MWp and 1.183 MWp, respectively.

Plenitude operates in more than 15 countries and integrates renewable electricity generation, energy sales, and electric mobility. The company currently manages over 4 GW of renewable energy capacity and aims to reach 10 GW globally by 2028. It also serves 10 million customers and operates a network of 21,500 electric vehicle charging points.

Founded in 1916, Modine specializes in heat exchange technologies for commercial, industrial, and mobile applications. The company is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and focuses on developing solutions that improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact.