Uzbekistan rolling out red carpet for foreign investment across various domains
Photo: National Statistics Committee
As of June 2025, Uzbekistan is home to over 16,400 foreign-invested enterprises, reflecting the country’s expanding appeal to international investors. Foreign money is increasingly important to Uzbekistan's economic growth and development, with joint ventures and entirely foreign-owned firms in trade, industry, healthcare, and agriculture. This article examines the latest statistics and sectoral breakdowns to highlight investment trends.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy