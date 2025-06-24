Uzbekistan rolling out red carpet for foreign investment across various domains

Photo: National Statistics Committee

As of June 2025, Uzbekistan is home to over 16,400 foreign-invested enterprises, reflecting the country’s expanding appeal to international investors. Foreign money is increasingly important to Uzbekistan's economic growth and development, with joint ventures and entirely foreign-owned firms in trade, industry, healthcare, and agriculture. This article examines the latest statistics and sectoral breakdowns to highlight investment trends.

