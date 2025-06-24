Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva, Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva meet participant of "Young Beekeeper" project in Khizi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24.​ As part of their visit to the Khizi district of Azerbaijan, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the Dadashov family in the Altiagac settlement, one of the participants of the “Young Beekeeper" project, Trend reports.

During their meeting, they engaged in heartfelt conversations with the family members, discussing their activities, the experience gained, and their future plans.

The family members expressed their sincere gratitude for the initiative to implement this project, as well as for the personal visit of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva.

The main aim of the "Young Beekeeper" project is to spark young families’ interest in beekeeping in the regions, lend a helping hand to their employment, and champion environmentally sustainable small family businesses.

Adigozel Safarov, the father of participant Sevinc Dadashova, met with National Leader Heydar Aliyev in 1994, and thanks to his support, was sent by the Union of Azerbaijani Farmers to the US state of Iowa for an experience exchange program in agriculture and farming.

