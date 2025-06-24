Iran issues response to U.S. attack, says Supreme Leader

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Iranian Armed Forces have strongly responded to the United States’ blatant attack on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a post on X, Trend reports.

The post states that by striking Iran’s peaceful nuclear sites, the US has openly violated international law.

It’s worth recalling that on the morning of June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes on Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officers, generals, nuclear scientists, and other senior officials.

That same evening, Iran retaliated with the "Right Promise III" operation, launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets, including Tel Aviv, causing civilian casualties and widespread damage.

Additionally, on June 22, the US conducted airstrikes against three Iranian nuclear sites, reportedly destroying those facilities.

On the evening of June 23, Iran also struck the US military base in Qatar with air attacks.