Lithuania highlights business and security collaboration with Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. On June 19, Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigitas Mitkus met with a delegation from the Turkish Parliament’s Lithuania Friendship Group to discuss bilateral relations and regional security developments in both countries’ neighborhoods, Trend reports.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Mitkus outlined Lithuania’s support for Ukraine and emphasized the importance of long-term security guarantees. He also highlighted the strong cooperation between Lithuania and Türkiye in the areas of security, defense, and education, and stressed the need to deepen economic and transport ties.

“We are observing growing interest from Turkish businesses in bilateral cooperation, particularly in information technology, life sciences, startups, and aviation,” said Mitkus.

Both parties articulated optimism that the Turkish-Lithuanian Chamber of Commerce, inaugurated in Lithuania in the preceding year, will facilitate the enhancement of commercial synergies between the two nations.



In the fiscal year 2024, the aggregate volume of bilateral commerce between the Republic of Lithuania and the Republic of Türkiye attained a substantial figure of 876.8 million euros.

