Iran tallies casualties in wake of Israeli strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ Official sources report that 430 people have died in the Israeli attacks on Iran, said Seyed Jafar Aghaei Maryan, the chargé d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

During a press briefing, Maryan articulated that the casualty count has escalated to 3,500 individuals sustaining injuries as a result of these assaults. A total of 500 individuals have undergone medical intervention and subsequently been released from healthcare facilities.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel