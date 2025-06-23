Israeli army making waves with airstrikes close to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23.​ The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) struck the area around the nuclear facility in the Iranian city of Fordow, Trend reports via the IDF.

According to the IDF, the objective of the strike was to obstruct the thoroughfares leading to that nuclear installation.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

To note, the US conducted airstrikes targeting three nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22, reportedly causing significant damage.

