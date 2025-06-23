IGB operator launches public procurement procedure
Photo: İCGB company
In connection with a launched public procurement procedure with the subject-matter “Supply of valves, linear part, for the needs of the IGB gas pipeline", ICGB AD invites all stakeholders to submit offers.
