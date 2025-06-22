Azerbaijan voices deep concern over escalation following U.S. strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed serious concern over the escalating tensions following recent U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trend reports.

“We express deep concern over the further deterioration of situation following the military actions by the United States targeting nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We call on all parties involved to exercise restraint, refrain from further escalation, and prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to address existing problems,” the statement reads.