Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss strategic partnership issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. As part of participation in the 51st session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The issues arising from the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, as well as various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda were discussed at the meeting.

The parties noted that mutual visits and contacts at the highest and high levels serve as a solid foundation for interstate relations. In this regard, the importance of the latest visit of the Pakistani Prime Minister to Azerbaijan in May this year and the talks between the leaders of the two countries held in Lachin were emphasized.

It was noted that the upcoming hosting of the Economic Cooperation Organization summit by Azerbaijan in July this year, as well as its chairmanship of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation from 2026, create additional opportunities for partnership within the framework of multilateral platforms.

The interlocutors discussed the positive impact of sustainable political dialogue on the development of cooperation in other areas, including in the areas of economy, trade, investment, energy security, transport and other promising areas.

Particular attention was paid to the latest regional developments, serious concerns were expressed about the security situation that arose as a result of the confrontation between Israel and Iran, and the need to resolve the conflict through diplomatic means was emphasized.

During the meeting, an exchange of views on other bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest also took place.