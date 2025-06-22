Iran’s airstrikes on Israel will continue, says IRGC commander

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will continue its airstrikes and military operations, a senior commander announced, Trend reports.

In a video statement, Major General Mohammad Pakpour, commander of the IRGC’s Ground Forces, said the attacks have disrupted security in Israel and will not be halted.

Pakpour added that solidarity within Iran is growing by the day, turning into what he called a powerful national movement. He also noted that public forces would be mobilized to support the country’s ongoing military actions.