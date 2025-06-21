Fitch highlights KazTransOil’s solid financial position and stable outlook

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Finance Materials 21 June 2025 13:08 (UTC +04:00)
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 21. The international rating agency Fitch Ratings confirmed the long-term issuer default rating of KazTransOil at “BBB” with a “Stable” outlook, Trend reports via KazTransOil.

The company’s rating corresponds to the sovereign rating of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the rating of its parent company, KazMunayGas (“BBB,” outlook “Stable”).

Fitch observes that the credit profile of KazTransOil is underpinned by a robust operational framework as the national oil pipeline entity, consistent cash generation, and a resilient fiscal stance, notwithstanding a more volatile regulatory landscape relative to European counterparts.

Fitch Ratings stands as a prominent player within the triad of leading global credit rating agencies, in conjunction with Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s (S&P). The firm is engaged in the evaluation of credit ratings, which meticulously analyze the creditworthiness of entities, sovereigns, and financial instruments.

