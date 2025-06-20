Kazakhstan plans to boost oil supplies to Germany
Kazakhstan is set to boost oil exports to Germany in 2025 as part of its broader strategy to expand energy supplies to Europe. Backed by rising production and major infrastructure projects, the country is reinforcing its role as a reliable regional energy partner.
