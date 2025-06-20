Latvia and India discuss strengthening bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. On Thursday, June 19, Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds met with Her Excellency Ms. Namrata Satdeve Kumar, Ambassador of the Republic of India to Latvia, Trend reports.

During the meeting, both officials discussed the future of bilateral cooperation between Latvia and India, as well as regional security matters, including the activities of Russia’s “shadow fleet” in the Baltic Sea. The discussion also touched on continued support for Ukraine.

Diplomatic relations between Latvia and India were officially established on December 7, 1991. Ambassador Satdeve Kumar is the first Indian ambassador to reside in Latvia, marking a significant milestone in the growing partnership between the two countries.

This high-level diplomatic engagement highlights the shared commitment of Latvia and India to deepen collaboration in areas of mutual interest and address pressing global security concerns.

