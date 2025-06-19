Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) celebrated its 95th anniversary (PHOTO)

Rector of UNEC: “Mr. President, UNEC has fulfilled the task you entrusted to us!”

On June 19, Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) celebrated its 95th anniversary

Before the official ceremony titled “UNEC’s 95-year journey of development and future aspirations,” participants visited the Alley of Honor to pay tribute to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, laying flowers at his grave and honoring his memory with deep respect.

At the opening of the anniversary event, the audience listened to National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s speech delivered at the university’s 70th anniversary celebration.

In his opening address, rector and professor Adalat Muradov extended his congratulations to the entire UNEC community and alumni. He emphasized the university’s rich and honorable history, noting that UNEC is the only higher education institution in the country that has undergone profound ideological transformation. Despite numerous challenges, the university has consistently demonstrated unwavering loyalty to the Azerbaijani statehood, to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and to President Ilham Aliyev a commitment, he stated, that will remain steadfast in the years to come.

Highlighting the reforms implemented over the past decade, the Rector noted that UNEC was the first university in the region to adopt the digital university model. He also mentioned collaborative projects with international experts to integrate artificial intelligence into the academic and research environment.

Professor Muradov described the 95th anniversary as a symbolic reporting day, referring to the responsibilities set forth by National Leader Heydar Aliyev during the university’s 70th anniversary, as well as to the mission assigned by the current President of the Republic, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. “When President Ilham Aliyev appointed me as rector, he gave me a clear directive: “Azerbaijan State University of Economics must become a world-class university.” Today, the results of the QS World University Rankings were announced, and UNEC has risen to the 801-850 bracket among the world’s top universities. I report with pride to the President: Mr. President, your directive has been honorably fulfilled. UNEC is now a world-class university!” The rector described this achievement not as the final destination but as the beginning of a journey to even greater heights.

During the event, President of ANAS, academician Isa Habibbeyli praised UNEC’s resilience over its 95-year history and emphasized that the university has successfully evolved into a modern, secular institution. He noted UNEC’s prominent role as a national center of science, a driver of the labor market, and a provider of highly qualified professionals in line with the demands of the modern era.

Chairman of the Science and Education Committee of the Milli Majlis, Anar Isgandarov, extended his congratulations to the UNEC community and underscored the university’s invaluable contribution to the training of national economists. He highlighted the trust placed in UNEC, as reflected by the fact that many graduates return to pursue a second degree at the university, further emphasizing its reputation for academic excellence and its role in nurturing both skilled and patriotic youth.

Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts, Vugar Gulmammadov, also congratulated the university leadership and staff, expressing appreciation for the strong institutional partnership between the Chamber and UNEC. He noted that 47 employees 30% of the administrative staff recruited over the last five years are UNEC graduates, and that overall, 55% of the Chamber’s administrative personnel (84 individuals) are alumni of UNEC. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue and deepen this strategic collaboration.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, Sahib Mammadov, an alumnus of UNEC, praised the university for holding a leading position in the national higher education system. He stated that UNEC’s high standing in international rankings reflects this status and emphasized the critical role played by UNEC graduates in the country’s ongoing economic development. He also highlighted the broad scope of reforms at UNEC that have enabled its alumni to take on key roles across both public and private sectors.

Academician Ziyad Samadzada offered his congratulations and spoke about the university’s substantial contributions to national progress. He noted that UNEC not only produces highly skilled specialists but also drives innovation and modern educational programs, playing a distinctive role in shaping future generations and advancing the country’s socio-economic development.

In closing, rector Adalat Muradov delivered a comprehensive presentation on UNEC’s achievements over the past ten years across key domains, including science, education, teaching, and international cooperation.

The ceremony concluded with the performance of UNEC’s official anthem, marking the end of a memorable and historic celebration.