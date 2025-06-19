Estonia expands business diplomacy with new hub at London embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Estonian Embassy in London inaugurated a new business hub yesterday, aimed at strengthening Estonia’s commercial presence in the United Kingdom and providing direct support to Estonian companies seeking to enter or expand in the UK market, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, the opening event brought together representatives from over 25 Estonian companies, showcasing the country’s drive to promote innovation and entrepreneurship on the global stage. Estonia has launched similar business hubs in Seoul, Singapore, Paris, Riga, and Washington, with future plans to expand to Berlin and Copenhagen.

“The Embassy in the United Kingdom has been helping Estonian business for a long time, and now we have taken our technological capabilities to a new level,” said Viljar Lubi, Estonia’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, during the launch.

Lubi emphasized that Estonia’s international brand is strongly associated with digital innovation and smart technology. The new business hub, he said, will help amplify that image while offering companies a reliable venue for meetings and events in collaboration with the Embassy.

“Last year alone, we hosted nearly 100 business diplomacy events,” Lubi added. “Together with our team and the export and investment advisers of Enterprise Estonia, we’re helping companies build meaningful connections in the UK.”

Among the attending companies was Shroomwell, a South Estonian producer of health products and functional mushrooms. “The UK is the fastest-growing market in our sector in Europe,” said Eva Maran, Export Manager at Shroomwell. “Having a physical presence here, with the embassy’s support, adds credibility and helps build trust with clients.”

Maran noted that embassy involvement—such as hosting meetings or introducing potential partners—can play a vital role for companies entering new markets. “That kind of state support really matters,” she said, “but companies must also be proactive and clear about their goals to get the most out of it.”

Also present at the event was Nortal, a tech firm that has already made inroads into the UK market. In 2024, Nortal acquired UK-based cybersecurity consultancy 3DOT Solutions Limited, a certified partner of the UK Armed Forces and intelligence community.

“Opening a business hub in London is a major milestone for Estonian businesses expanding into the UK,” said Andres Raieste, Head of Public Sector at Nortal. “Embassy support is essential, especially in helping build credibility and open doors.”

The Estonian Business Hub in London was financed through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, under the NextGenerationEU initiative.

With continued expansion planned, Estonia’s business hubs are becoming an increasingly central part of the country’s international economic strategy, providing startups and established companies alike with trusted footholds in key global markets.