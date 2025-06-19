Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil valuation declines

Oil&Gas Materials 19 June 2025 09:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 18 decreased by $0.41 (0.52 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $79.17 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went down by $0.46 (0.59 percent) to $77.79 per barrel.

In the interim, the valuation of URALS crude experienced a decline of $0.17 (0.27 percent) relative to the antecedent rate, culminating in a price point of $63.55 per barrel.

The North Sea benchmark crude, specifically Dated Brent, dipped by $0.42, or 0.54 percent, from the preceding valuation, culminating in a settlement price of $77.05 per barrel

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.

