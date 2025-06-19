Canadian FM expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan over Iran evacuations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand has thanked Azerbaijan for its support in evacuating Canadian citizens from Iran, Trend reports.

The minister expressed appreciation during a phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, acknowledging Azerbaijan’s assistance in the evacuation efforts.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; along with six nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

Since the conflict began, more than 600 people have been safely evacuated through the Astara border crossing.