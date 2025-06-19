Projects implemented by Russia and Azerbaijan are well-developed - Vladimir Putin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. “Trade turnover between Russia and Azerbaijan increased by 7 percent last year. This is a good indicator,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin, responding to a question from Vugar Aliyev, Chairman of the Board of AZERTAC, during a meeting with the heads of the world’s leading news agencies on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Trend reports.

“We have good projects — the North-South corridor and several other promising areas — in logistics, manufacturing, and shipbuilding. We are ready to load the Baku plant with our orders. There is work to be done there; these projects are well-developed. I hope we will implement all of them,” the Russian President added.