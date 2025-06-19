Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan sees growth in local average salary for 5M2025
From January to May 2025, the average salary in Nakhchivan was 814.4 manat ($479). Budget revenues reached 176.37 million manat ($104.06 million), and expenditures 164.86 million manat ($97.27 million). Revenues rose 92.6 percent, expenditures 2.9 percent year-on-year.
