Slovenia experiences fluctuating transport trends in April 2025
Photo: Statistical Office of Slovenia
Slovenia’s transport sector saw mixed dynamics in April 2025, with air and road passenger traffic on the rise, while goods movement through ports and airports declined. First-time car registrations grew modestly, and border crossings recorded notable increases in vehicle flow, reflecting a strong seasonal uptick in mobility.
