North Macedonia sees double-digit surge in farm output prices
Photo: Wikipedia
North Macedonia’s agricultural sector experienced significant price increases in May 2025, with crop production leading the surge. Output prices jumped 11 percent year-on-year, outpacing the rise in input costs, signaling ongoing inflationary pressures that could impact farmers’ profitability and future investments.
