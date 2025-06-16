Azerbaijani defense minister pays official visit to Belarus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. On June 16, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov paid an official visit to the Republic of Belarus at the invitation of the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin, Trend reports.

At Minsk National Airport, Belarusian Defense Minister met Colonel General Z.Hasanov.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijan Defense Minister is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with the Belarusian military leadership, as well as visit several military units.