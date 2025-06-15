Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye hit skids in early year
The bilateral trade dynamics between Iran and Turkey have culminated in a turnover approximating 2.3 million metric tons, with a valuation exceeding $2 billion. This reflects a significant appreciation in monetary terms, albeit accompanied by a marginal contraction in volumetric throughput relative to the preceding fiscal year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy