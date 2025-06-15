Iran's non-oil exports to Türkiye hit skids in early year

The bilateral trade dynamics between Iran and Turkey have culminated in a turnover approximating 2.3 million metric tons, with a valuation exceeding $2 billion. This reflects a significant appreciation in monetary terms, albeit accompanied by a marginal contraction in volumetric throughput relative to the preceding fiscal year.

