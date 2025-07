BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Iran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and will continue mutual cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

“Our cooperation will be conducted through Iran’s Supreme National Security Council for obvious security reasons,” the minister wrote on X.

On June 25, the Iranian parliament approved a bill to suspend Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA.