Azerbaijan, Afghanistan hold constructive talks on regional affairs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Mohammad Naeem Wardak in Baku on July 2, 2025, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani MFA.

Meanwhile, the meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan in economic, trade, transit-transport, diplomatic, humanitarian, consular, and other spheres, and emphasized the importance of deepening relations.

Deputy Minister Elnur Mammadov expressed gratitude for Afghanistan's unambiguous support for our country's just position during the past conflict.

The importance of the 17th Economic Cooperation Organization summit, in which the Afghan delegation will also take part, was touched upon.

Mohammad Naeem Wardak expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the invitation to take part in international events, emphasizing that such initiatives promote dialogue and mutual understanding between the countries.

The sides also exchanged views on the processes taking place in the region.