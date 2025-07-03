Azerbaijan reveals last month’s most popular social network
In June, Instagram emerged as Azerbaijan’s most popular social network, capturing 32.07% of usage, up nearly 8 percentage points from May, according to Global Stats Center data. Facebook usage also grew to 26.08%, while YouTube experienced a significant decline.
