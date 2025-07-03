Azerbaijani market sees decline in Google search engine share

Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In June this year, Google remained the leading search engine in Azerbaijan with a 79.81 percent market share. However, its share slightly declined compared to May. Meanwhile, Yandex saw a noticeable increase, reaching 17.87 percent.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register