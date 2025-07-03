Azerbaijani market sees decline in Google search engine share
Photo: State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In June this year, Google remained the leading search engine in Azerbaijan with a 79.81 percent market share. However, its share slightly declined compared to May. Meanwhile, Yandex saw a noticeable increase, reaching 17.87 percent.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy