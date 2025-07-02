Iran restores flight operations from Mashhad to several destinations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The flights in 15 directions have resumed from Shahid Hasheminejad International Airport in Mashhad city of Razavi Khorasan Province, located in the northeast of Iran, the director general of the Airports Authority of Iran's Razavi Khorasan province, Mahmoud Amani-Beni, told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, flights to 12 cities-Beijing, Istanbul, Dubai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Kabul, Karachi, Lahore, Medina, Maskhat, Moscow, and Doha-have been resumed.

Amani Beni stated that three international companies - Turkish Airlines, Fly Dubai, and Al-Arabiya Airlines have now resumed flights to Mashhad Airport.

He noted that the three cities where the flights have resumed are cities located in the south of the country.

Iran's airspace was closed after Israel launched military airstrikes on Iran on June 13, which lasted for 12 days. Currently, the northeastern direction of the country is open for flights, while the southern, northern, and western parts of the country are closed for flights.