Women’s economic empowerment reflects society’s overall dev't - Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2. The holding of a women's forum within such an important regional format as the OIC can become the beginning of systematic and sustainable regional cooperation in the field of sustainable development of women and building a climate-resilient future, the Chairperson of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

She made the remark at the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Women's Forum in Lachin today.

Muradova noted that increasing economic opportunities and ensuring the social well-being of women an indicators of the overall level of development of the society.

"We believe that without women's economic independence, it is impossible to talk about their social and political strengthening. Therefore, Azerbaijan is constantly taking important initiatives in this field and is ready to share its positive experience in this area.

For the development of women's entrepreneurship in our country, preferential financial instruments, advanced training programs, and cooperative models that strengthen women's cooperation in rural areas are widely spread.

At the same time, our country has made serious progress in women's access to education and in increasing their activity in science, technology, and innovation. Our young women scientists, enterprising entrepreneurs, teachers, and engineers are becoming the engine of society.

Social and economic projects implemented with the direct participation of women in the territories liberated from occupation, including Lachin, are the practical result of this policy. Azerbaijani women have historically occupied a strong public position. As a state that was the first in the East to recognize women's right to choose and be elected back in 1919, today, as followers of this legacy, we seek to further strengthen regional cooperation in this area."

Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, a renowned philanthropist and educator who lived in the 19th century, encouraged the important idea that “if you teach a daughter, you will educate a family.” His contribution to the education of girls is invaluable.

It is impossible to imagine the development of society without women,” said National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the author and founder of state women's policy in modern Azerbaijan. It was after he came to power in Azerbaijan that women were promoted in state structures and public works. As a result, in 1998, our National Leader signed a decree on the establishment of the State Committee on Women's Problems for centralized implementation of women's policy in Azerbaijan," Bahar Muradova added.

Bahar Muradova noted attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in the field of women's issues is a manifestation of exemplary state policy promoting active participation of women in social-political, economic, and cultural life of Azerbaijan.

According to her, the OIC Women's Forum could be an important mechanism in this regard:

"Within this format, we can promote women's participation in regional economic projects, create joint initiatives in education and digital skills, and become a center of cooperation, opening new platforms for young women leaders. Azerbaijan is a supporter of cooperation in the field of sustainable women's development within the OIC, as well as in other multilateral formats.

“This platform can also play an important role in the elaboration of a new development strategy, which will be a continuation of the ECO Vision document, which expires in 2025, and will cover the period 2026-2035.”