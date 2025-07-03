Kazakhstan Railways reports steady increase in cargo volumes in 1H2025
In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan Railways transported 150.1 million tons of cargo, marking a 4 percent increase from the previous year. Export shipments grew by 9 percent, with significant rises in grain (+65 percent), construction materials (+37 percent), vegetable oil (+27 percent), fertilizers (+16 percent), coal (+14 percent), oil (+9 percent), and animal feed (4.7 times growth).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy