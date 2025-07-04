Kazakhstan to expand rural connectivity with fiber-optic rollout by 2027
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
By 2027, 90 percent of Kazakhstan’s villages will have access to fiber-optic internet, according to Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev. The project will cover 3,781 villages with over 160,000 km of network. Efforts also include building data centers, expanding satellite internet, and developing digital transit routes, with ICT investments projected to reach $2.47 billion by 2030.
