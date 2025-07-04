Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan, Belgium explore prospects for demining cooperation (PHОТО)

Society Materials 4 July 2025 18:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov met with Ambassador of Belgium Julien de Fraipont, Trend reports via the agency.

During the convening, the envoy was apprised of the advancements in humanitarian demining initiatives being executed in the Karabakh region and East Zangezur.

The stakeholders engaged in a dialogue regarding prospective collaborative initiatives between the two nations in the domain of demining, encompassing the orchestration of training modules and the exchange of best practices pertaining to mine detection canines, alongside additional areas of reciprocal significance.

