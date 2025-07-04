Armenia had demolished 65 of the 67 mosques during the occupation - President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. During the occupation, Armenia razed our cities and villages to the ground, along with our cultural and religious sites, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Armenia had demolished 65 of the 67 mosques; the remaining two were severely damaged and used as barns for cows and pigs.

''This was a clear act of disrespect and insult toward the Islamic faith and Muslims around the world.

Cemeteries, too, were vandalized - destroyed, and tombstones were looted and taken to Armenia,'' the head of state emphasized.