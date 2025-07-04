Azerbaijan showcases strategic push on Aghdam-Khankendi railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. As previously reported, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex on July 3, Trend reports.

The Aghdam-Khankendi railway line, an extension of the Barda-Aghdam railway, spans 28 kilometers (34.7 kilometers including sidings).

The design work for the railway, which includes four bridges, five overpasses, three pedestrian crossings, two drainage pipes, and other infrastructure, has been completed. The project envisions constructing three stations - Asgaran and Khojaly stations, and the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex - along with engineering structures, bridges, overpasses, and crossings for vehicles, pedestrians, and agricultural purposes. The project is scheduled for implementation between 2025 and 2026.