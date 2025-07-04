Baku to host Classic Car Rally and Chovgan race under “Horsepower” motto (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Baku will host a classic car rally and horse-drawn carriage races on August 30, Trend reports.

The event called “Horsepower” will be organized by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and the Equestrian Federation of the Republic of Azerbaijan (EFSA).

The race, to start from the Seaside National Park, will cover the central streets of the capital, concluding at the Bina Equestrian Center.

An exhibition of classic cars, as well as a national equestrian sport - a horse race and a horse show - will be held at the Bina Equestrian Center.

To join the classic car rally, vehicle owners can register by emailing the AAF - [email protected] or by calling +99450 295 01 00.