Kazakhstan set to expand power grid, reinforce energy network by 2027

Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

KEGOC updated Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on major energy infrastructure projects, focusing on integrating the Western energy zone and reinforcing the Southern zone. Key projects include the 500 kV "Karabatan–Olke" and "Shu–Zhambyl–Shymkent" transmission lines, to be completed by 2027.

