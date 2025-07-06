Azerbaijani wrestler wins gold at U20 European Wrestling Championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. On the sixth day of the U20 European Freestyle Wrestling Championship held in Caorle, Italy, the first medalists of the tournament were determined, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani wrestler Vasif Baghirov (57 kg) claimed the European champion title after defeating Georgia’s Nika Zangaladze in a tense and exciting final bout. The Ganja-born athlete trailed 5:6 in the first half of the match but made a strong comeback to win 9:6. It is worth noting that Baghirov won silver at the same tournament last year.

In another final, Muradhan Omarov (79 kg), a representative of the wrestling school in Shamakhi, faced Georgia’s David Chetchelashvili. Omarov was unable to withstand his opponent’s pressure and lost 0:10, earning a silver medal.

Ravan Musaev (97 kg) confidently defeated Hungary’s Peter Sivnovszki 7:0 in the repechage round, but fell to Russia’s Magomedgadji Magomedov 0:6 in the bronze medal match, finishing the tournament without a medal.