Latvia, Czech Republic deepen security and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže completed a productive working visit to the Czech Republic on July 3–4, where she met with high-level Czech officials and discussed security, defense, economic cooperation, and cultural ties, Trend reports.

During her visit, Minister Braže held meetings with Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, Minister for European Affairs Martin Dvořák, and Commander of the Czech Armed Forces Karel Řehka. She also met with Petr Novotný, CEO of Škoda Group, and engaged with academic staff and students studying Latvian at Charles University in Prague and Masaryk University in Brno.

“The Czech Republic is a close and reliable ally of Latvia,” said Minister Braže. “We deeply appreciate its military contribution to NATO’s presence in Ādaži and its active role in Baltic airspace defense. Together, we continue to support Ukraine and strengthen the security of our region through initiatives like the Drone Coalition and broader European defense cooperation.”

Strengthening Security and Defense Cooperation:

The ministers positively assessed the outcomes of the recent NATO summit in The Hague, particularly the landmark agreement to allocate 5% of national GDP to defense, the continued commitment to NATO’s Article 5, and joint support measures for Ukraine.

Discussions also focused on the importance of accelerating Europe’s defense industry development, which not only enhances security but also drives economic growth, innovation, and job creation. Both sides agreed on the importance of reinforcing the EU’s external borders, advancing the EU enlargement process, and aligning priorities for the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework.

Expanding Economic Partnerships:

Minister Braže and her Czech counterparts expressed strong interest in deepening bilateral economic cooperation, with a particular focus on high-value-added industries, tourism, and space exploration.

During her meeting with Škoda CEO Petr Novotný, discussions centered on new collaboration opportunities in the transport sector. Increasing numbers of regular flights and rising interest in Riga as a travel destination are expected to fuel further economic growth and tourism exchange.

Promoting Language and Cultural Ties:

Minister Braže also met with students and faculty involved in Latvian language studies at leading Czech universities. Currently, over 20 students are enrolled in Latvian language programs, highlighting strong educational ties between the two nations.

Latvia and the Czech Republic maintain active cultural and educational cooperation, fostering deeper connections between their people.