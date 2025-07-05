KazTransOil names major oil infrastructure upgrades completed in Kazakhstan in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, JSC "KazTransOil" completed the construction and modernization of six key oil transport infrastructure facilities. These include upgrades to oil pumping stations, storage tanks, medical facilities, and the main oil pipeline, enhancing safety, reliability, and efficiency in oil transportation.

