Kazakhstan sees sharp increase in payment messages driving transaction boom
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
From January through May 2025, the average daily load on Kazakhstan’s Interbank Clearing System increased by 44.1 percent, reaching 321.900 payment messages. Daily transaction volume rose by 32.9 percent, totaling 59.2 billion tenge (around $112.5 million).
