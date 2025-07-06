Two IRGC members killed in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Two members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed this morning in Lorestan province in western Iran, the IRGC headquarters' public relations department in Lorestan province said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to information, IRGC soldiers were killed as a result of unexploded explosive devices detonating in the Khorramabad district of Lorestan province during the 12-day Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

On the morning of June 13, Israel carried out airstrikes against Iran. The attacks killed numerous high-ranking military officials, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces General Staff; Hossein Salami, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, along with nine nuclear scientists and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage