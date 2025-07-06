Khankendi Business Center in Azerbaijan boosts local employment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The Khankendi Business Center is contributing to the growth of employment opportunities for the local population, Najaf Badalov, a representative of the Center, told journalists, Trend reports.

According to him, the Business Center, which consists of four floors and a basement, covers a total area of over 4,500 square meters.

“The Business Center will feature 24 office spaces and six conference rooms. In addition, it will house the Zefir Cafe & Terrace restaurant with a seating capacity of 120, as well as provide office and printing supplies, dry cleaning, and laundry services,” he said.

Badalov noted that the Center, established as part of the restoration efforts in the liberated territories, is built in line with the principles of functional management and high service standards.

“The Khankendi Business Center offers a modern and comfortable business environment for resident companies, with a charming view of the city. Designed to accommodate various entrepreneurial entities, start-ups, and corporate structures, the Center also plays an important role in boosting local employment. At the initial stage, 20 employees were recruited, including 12 residents from Khankendi, Khojaly, Shusha, and other liberated territories. One of them is a veteran of the Second Karabakh War,” he added.