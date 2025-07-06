Design of future Railway and Bus Terminal Complex in Azerbaijan's Khankendi revealed (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. A new railway and bus terminal complex will be built on the right bank of the Gargar River in Khankendi, covering an area of 6.4 hectares, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, head of the Public Relations Department of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told Trend.

According to him, design work on the complex has already begun. The five-storey terminal will feature two railway platforms and 12 bus bays.

“The complex will include a waiting hall, ticket offices, a medical center, maternity room, shops, restaurants, a children’s entertainment center, open terraces, and recreation areas. The railway section is expected to serve 800-1,000 passengers daily, while the bus terminal will accommodate 1,000-1,200 passengers per day,” Hajiyev said.

He added that the project also envisions the construction of a riverside boulevard, bridges, underground passages, parking lots, electric vehicle charging stations, a bike path, and bicycle parking.

Hajiyev noted that the new Khankendi railway and bus terminal complex will be located 4 km closer to the city center compared to the previous station, ensuring better access to public transport for residents in the future.

Speaking about the broader project, he stated that the length of the Aghdam-Khankendi railway line, which extends from the Barda-Aghdam railway line, is 28 km, and reaches 34.7 km with access roads included. Design work on this railway line has been completed, covering four bridges, five overpasses, three pedestrian crossings, and two culverts. The project includes construction of the Askeran and Khojaly stations, the Khankendi railway and bus terminal complex, engineering structures, bridges, overpasses, as well as automobile, pedestrian, and agricultural crossings, with implementation scheduled for 2025-2026.

“The Aghdam-Khankendi railway was originally built in 1979 under the initiative and leadership of national leader Heydar Aliyev. The great leader, who always paid special attention to the development of Karabakh, considered the construction of railway lines in the region a priority. The opening of the Baku-Yevlakh-Khankendi railway line significantly accelerated the socio-economic and cultural development of Karabakh,” he added.