Iran announces record production figures at its Sarcheshmeh copper mine

The Sarcheshmeh copper mine in Kerman Province has achieved record daily and monthly production rates, according to its director, Mehdi Abdullahi. In the third month, the mine produced 430,134 tons of sulfur stone daily and over 12.3 million tons monthly. Abdullahi noted this is the highest output in the mine’s 50-year history.

